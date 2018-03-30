Sickle Cell Road Race/Walk supports local families

It’s time to lace up your shoes!
Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. is gearing up for the Road Race and Walk on Saturday April 14 at Tri-Cities High School, located at 2575 Harris St, East Point, GA 30344.
This family-friendly event will begin at the high school, loop throughout historic downtown East Point, and then glide through beautiful East Point neighborhoods and communities.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston and Mark Winnie will kick off the race.
Advanced online registration is available and encouraged.
Participants can call the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. with any additional questions at 404-755-1641.
