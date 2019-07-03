Serenbe Playhouse presents the True Story of Pocahontas

Pocahontas will breathe new life into the story of America’s first heroine. In this original telling, you'll meet Pocahontas just before she is set to leave her beloved home in Virginia to begin a new chapter in England. Bring the entire family out to see this story for all generations at Serenbe!
Get $5 off tickets with promo code FAM2FAM during the month of July. Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
ABOUT SERENBE PLAYHOUSE
Serenbe Playhouse is a professional theatre company committed to producing bold new works and reinvented classics that connect art, nature and community.
