Second Wind Dreams offers free virtual dementia tour

On International Second Wind Dreams Day, four Metro Atlanta libraries will offer free Virtual Dementia Tours for the public to gain greater understanding of what it is like to live with the disorder.
International Second Wind Dreams Day is September 13, 2018.
Click on the links below to register at your nearest library:
- Switzer Library, Cobb County 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- 266 Roswell St. Marietta, GA 30060
- Cumming Library, Forsyth County 3-5 p.m.
- 585 Dahlonega Street Cumming, GA 30040
- Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library, DeKalb County 3-5 p.m.
- 1282 McConnell Dr. Decatur, GA 30033
- Southeast Atlanta Branch, Atlanta-Fulton County 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- 1463 Pryor Road Atlanta, GA 30315
- Second Wind Dreams Roswell Office 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
- 10892 Crabapple Rd. Ste 300; Roswell, GA 30075
ABOUT SECOND WIND DREAMS
Second Wind Dreams® is an international, nonprofit organization founded in 1997 that is committed to changing the perception of aging through the fulfillment of dreams and educational programs that help caregivers understand the physical and mental challenges facing those with Dementia. Experienced by over 2 million people worldwide, the the Virtual Dementia Tour® is a method of training designed to build sensitivity and awareness in individuals caring for those with dementia.
