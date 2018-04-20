  • Georgians Relay for Life

    Celebrate survivors and remember loved ones lost by supporting the American Cancer Society. 

    The American Cancer Society’s mission is "to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer".
     
    April 20                 Vinings-Buckhead                                            North Atlanta High School

    April 21                 Clayton County                                                 Lee Street Park and Amphitheatre

    April 27                 Coweta County                                                 Coweta County Fairgrounds

    April 27                 Dekalb County                                                  J.R. Hallford Stadium

    April 28                 South Fulton                                                      Banneker High School

    May 4                    Delta Corporate                                                Delta Tech Ops

    May 4                    Douglas County                                                 New Manchester High School

    May 4                    Henry County                                                    Salem Baptist Church Park

    May 9                    Delta Day of Hope                                           Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport

    May 11                 Cobb County                                                      Larry Bell Park

    May 11                 Fayette County                                                 McCurry Park

    May 11                 Gwinnett County                                             Gwinnett County Fairgrounds

    May 12                 North Fulton                                                      Webb Bridge Middle School

