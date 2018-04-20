Celebrate survivors and remember loved ones lost by supporting the American Cancer Society.
April 20 Vinings-Buckhead North Atlanta High School
April 21 Clayton County Lee Street Park and Amphitheatre
April 27 Coweta County Coweta County Fairgrounds
April 27 Dekalb County J.R. Hallford Stadium
April 28 South Fulton Banneker High School
May 4 Delta Corporate Delta Tech Ops
May 4 Douglas County New Manchester High School
May 4 Henry County Salem Baptist Church Park
May 9 Delta Day of Hope Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport
May 11 Cobb County Larry Bell Park
May 11 Fayette County McCurry Park
May 11 Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
May 12 North Fulton Webb Bridge Middle School
