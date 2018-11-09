  • Purple Stride event aims to end pancreatic cancer

    The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network invites you to "Demand better for pancreatic cancer patients" at PurpleStride Atlanta.

    PurpleStride Atlanta 5K Walk and Family-Friendly run will take place Saturday, November 17 at Historic Fourth Ward Park

    Registration: 6:30 a.m.
    Opening ceremonies: 7:30 a.m. 
    Run/walk begins: 8:15 a,m. 

    ABOUT THE PANCREATIC CANCER ACTION NETWORK

    The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to attacking pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy.

