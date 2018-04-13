Police Memorial Ride honors fallen officers

The Georgia Police Memorial Ride will be held Saturday April 28 starting and ending at Atlanta Expo Center at 3650 Jonesboro Rd.
Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the ceremony wraps up at 3 p.m.
The goal of the ride is to provide much needed support to the families of Georgia officers killed in the line of duty. The ride benefits Concerns of Police Survivors which supports each family, providing after-action counseling and hosts camps for impacted families. It also pays for the families to attend National Police Week services in Washington D.C.
