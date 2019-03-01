Celebrate Atlanta's historic sites for free!
Phoenix Flies brings together 104 partners across Atlanta to offer 200+ different events to the public at no cost.
This year's events run from March 2-24
Events include guided walking tours, lectures, storytelling, open houses and more. Over a dozen new partners have joined the celebration this year, including Atlanta Legal Aid located in the old Elks Club building downtown, the Atlanta Opera, Atomic Films/Pratt-Pullman Yards, the DeKalb History Center, the Freedom Park Conservancy, Hotel Clermont, UGA’s Hargrett Rare Book & Manuscript Library, the Imperial OPA Circus, the Kronberg Wall, the Met/Candler Cotton Warehouses, Newport US/RE, Park Pride, the Patchwork Art & History Center, and the Plaza Theatre. The Ponce Condominium, Oglethorpe University, and the Whittier Mill Village are returning partners from past Phoenix Flies.
Partners include churches, nonprofits, museums, corporations, and private individuals who are committed to preserving the physical and cultural heritage of the city.
Phoenix Flies is a organized by the Atlanta Preservation Center.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}