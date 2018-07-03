Peter Pan lands at Serenbe for world premiere pirate adventure

Get ready to sail to the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning and go on a magical adventure with the boy who refuses to grow up, Peter Pan!
Take a trip to Neverland at The Mado Hideaway at Serenbe.
Get $5 off tickets with promo code FAM2FAM during the month of July only. Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
ABOUT SERENBE PLAYHOUSE
Serenbe Playhouse is a professional theatre company committed to producing bold new works and reinvented classics that connect art, nature and community. Through targeted assistance to schools and youth organizations, the Playhouse broadens access to art and culture, and encourages the
involvement of under-served audiences throughout the region.
