Paul Bunyan and the Tall Tale Medicine Show at the Center for Puppetry Arts

Paul Bunyan is back at the Center for Puppetry Arts!
This historical hoedown honors Paul Bunyan, John Henry, Pecos Bill, and Hekeke of the Miwok tribe with tales taller than a ten-gallon hat.
Get 25% OFF* Sundays using promo code FAM2FAM from NOW - March 3, 2019.
*Includes entry to performance, Worlds of Puppetry Museum, and Create-A-Puppet Workshop. Limit 4. Subject to availability. Not valid for previously purchased tickets, group ticket sales, Member tickets, or with any other discount. Expires 03/03/19.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}