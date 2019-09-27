  • Owl-O-Ween family fun coming to Kennesaw

    The Owl-O-Ween hot air balloon festival and costume party is returning to the Kennesaw State University Sports and Entertainment Park.
     
    October 18: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    October 19: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
     
    Get 1 *FREE kids admission ticket (ages 3-12) with 1 paid adult admission ticket.
     
    To get your FREE kids ticket, print and present your Family 2 Family coupon at the Kennesaw State University box office or go online to purchase tickets and use Promo Code FAM2FAM at checkout.
     
    *Offer Valid Until October 11, 2019

