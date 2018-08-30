Nominations open for $7,500 educator awards

© 2018 Cox Media Group.
Nominations open for $7,500 educator awardsUpdated:Nominations and applications are being accepted for the 2019 Atlanta Families' Awards through September 28, 2018.The awards honor amazing educators in Metro Atlanta.Winners receive $7,500 which includes funding for a school project of the winner's choice ($3,500), funding for professional development ($1,500), and a personal stipend ($2,500).Nominees and applicants must be in the following school districts: Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, or Gwinnett.ABOUT ATLANTA FAMILIES' AWARDS:The Atlanta Families' mission is to elevate public education by identifying excellent educators and empowering them to expand their impact. The Atlanta Families' Awards for Excellence in Education (AFAEE) addresses issues of educator retention through its goal and mission to identify excellent educators and empower them to expand their impact. Educators receive an AFAEE award by demonstrating excellence in three areas: Raising student achievement; Enhancing students’ self-esteem; and Collaborating with multiple stakeholders for the benefit of the students. Winners of the award receive funding for a school project, professional development, and a personal stipend, all of which seek to address the need and goal to cut educator attrition in half.
