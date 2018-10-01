  • Moving Day raises money for Parkinson's

    Updated:

    Moving Day Atlanta, a walk for Parkinson's, is an inspiring fundraiser that unites families, friends, and communities in the fight against Parkinson's disease.

    The event highlights movement and exercise as a symbol of hope and progress because of its essential role in treating the disease. 

    Register today for Moving Day Atlanta on Saturday October 27, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Piedmont Park on the Promenade.

