    The annual Cherokee County Mother's Day Powwow and Indian Festival is coming back to Boling Park in Canton on May 12 & 13. 

    Celebrate Native American dances, shop art and enjoy kid's activities and much more!

    Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. - 6p.m.

    Sunday, May 13 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

    Address: 1098 Marietta Hwy. Canton, GA 30114

