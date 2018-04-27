The annual Cherokee County Mother's Day Powwow and Indian Festival is coming back to Boling Park in Canton on May 12 & 13.
Celebrate Native American dances, shop art and enjoy kid's activities and much more!
Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. - 6p.m.
Sunday, May 13 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Address: 1098 Marietta Hwy. Canton, GA 30114
