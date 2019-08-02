Magnolia Run/Walk raises money for Georgians with epilepsy

More than 110,000 Georgians are living with a seizure disorder.
Register today for the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia's Magnolia Run/Walk for Epilepsy to raise funds for education, support, and advocacy.
The event is August 17, 2019 at 4 Concourse Parkway by the King and Queen buildings off I-285. Registration begins at 7 a.m.
The mission of the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia is to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives.
