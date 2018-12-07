Madeline's Christmas opens at the Horizon Theatre

Mischievous Madeline is back for another Christmas adventure!
“In an old house in Paris that was covered with vines lived twelve little girls in two straight lines,” begins the story of Madeline. This holiday season will be unlike any other for Madeline and her friends. While on their morning walk with Miss Clavel, the girls come down with the flu, and as they take to their bed, many wonder if they will be able to go home for Christmas. With the arrival of a mysterious stranger, Madeline and the other girls get a holiday adventure beyond their wildest dreams. A musical play adapted from Ludwig Bemelmans’ delightful book. A holiday treat for the whole family!
Horizon Theatre Company’s mission is to connect people, inspire hope, and promote positive change through the stories of our times.
