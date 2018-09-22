Light the Night Walk raises money for blood cancer research

Register today to take part in Atlanta's Light The Night Walk on Saturday, October 6 at Piedmont Park. Event opens at 5:30 p.m. and the walk starts at 8 p.m.
The Light The Night Walk is a fundraising campaign benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and its funding of research to find blood cancer cures.
This community event is an opportunity for friends, families and co-workers to come together for a common goal by forming walk teams and raising funds to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
ABOUT THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY
The mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
LLS has invested more than $1.2 billion in research.LLS also provides free blood cancer information, education and support for patients, survivors, families and healthcare professionals. LLS helps patients navigate their cancer treatment and works to ensure they have access to quality, affordable and coordinated care.
