  • Knockout HIV event offers free 1-minute testing

    The AIDS Healthcare Foundation invites you to come out on National HIV/AIDS Testing Day to the Knockout HIV Power Lunch Hour.

    The event will take place Wednesday, June 27 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Broad Street in Downtown Atlanta.

    Attendees will receive a free, confidential, rapid 1-minute HIV test and can enjoy free music, giveaways and fun!

    The AIDS Healthcare Foundation's mission is to provide cutting-edge medicine and advocacy regardless of ability to pay. 

