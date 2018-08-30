JapanFest celebrates culture, art, and community

Get ready to explore Japan like never before!
JapanFest features a combination of modern Japan with a traditional twist. The event is designed to promote understanding through exposure to authentic traditional and contemporary Japanese cultural elements.
Visitors can enjoy over 50 performances and workshops and visit a variety of vendor and food booths throughout the weekend. Children 6 and under are free. Free Parking
Family 2 Family viewers may also print a coupon to receive a $2 discount off regular admission at the door.
JapanFest is September 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and September 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Infinite Energy Center located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}