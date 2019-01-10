  • Harlem Globetrotters offer FAM2FAM discount

    Updated:

    Enjoy a night of basketball and family fun with the Harlem Globetrotters!

    Get $7 OFF* select seats when you use promo code FAM2FAM
     
    Infinite Energy Arena: January 19 at 7:30 PM
    State Farm Arena: January 19 at 1 PM and January 20 at 2:30 PM
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories