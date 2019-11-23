Georgia Gives on #GivingTuesday, December 3

On GivingTuesday, Georgians are invited to make online donations in support of the Georgia nonprofits of their choice.
The Georgia Center for Nonprofits launched the state's largest day of giving, "GA Gives Day" in 2012. The nonprofit is now the lead organizer for the state for the global #GivingTuesday movement which combined with GA Gives Day in 2017.
"One of the great things about nonprofits is we are always about collaboration," said Karen Beavor, CEO of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits. "Giving Tuesday and Georgia Gives Day started about the same time. We thought, 'Why not collaborate and make this thing bigger?'"
"Save that little extra to make your community great in your own back yard and support a cause you care about." - Karen Beavor
"[Giving Tuesday] came on the heels of this mass consumerism. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, it’s all about purchasing goods," Beavor said. "We really wanted a day nationally that was about heart giving not necessarily thing giving"
Last year, Georgians raised a record $7.8 million for more than 3,000 nonprofits state-wide.
