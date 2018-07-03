Fernbank exhibit features food from around the world

Fernbank Museum of Natural History invites you to its newest exhibit: "FOOD: Our Global Kitchen".
Take a journey around the world and through time on an exploration of food's history and the role it plays among cultures world-wide. Stroll through an ancient market, cook a virtual meal, peek inside the dining rooms of illustrious individuals and consider some of the most challenging issues of our time.
ABOUT FERNBANK MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY:
Fernbank Museum of Natural History, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, brings science to life through immersive programming and experiences that encourage a greater appreciation of the planet and its inhabitants. Fernbank continues its nearly 80-year environmental legacy to protect Fernbank Forest while fulfilling an educational mission to inspire life-long learning of natural history.
