Families to gather in Southwest Atlanta for Great American Campout

Register today to join the West Atlanta Watershed Alliance for the Great American Campout at the Outdoor Activity Center in Southwest Atlanta from Saturday, June 23 to Sunday, Jun 24, 2018.
The campout is a collaboration between WAWA, the National Wildlife Federation, and the USDA Forest Service.
Be one of thousands of families across the nation gathering in their backyards, neighborhoods, communities to enjoy and explore the great outdoors! At the Atlanta campout, campers will enjoy food, fun, fellowship, and a night of family camping under the stars. Participants will learn how to set up tents, roast marshmallows, make s’mores, take a night hike, engage in a special nocturnal insect experience, and more!
Families will gather beginning at 3 p.m. at the Outdoor Activity Center located at 1442 Richland Rd. SW, Atlanta.
ABOUT THE WEST ATLANTA WATERSHED ALLIANCE (WAWA)
