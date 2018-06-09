  • Families to gather in Southwest Atlanta for Great American Campout

    Register today to join the West Atlanta Watershed Alliance for the Great American Campout at the Outdoor Activity Center in Southwest Atlanta from Saturday, June 23 to Sunday, Jun 24, 2018.

    The campout is a collaboration between WAWA, the National Wildlife Federation, and the USDA Forest Service.

    Be one of thousands of families across the nation gathering in their backyards, neighborhoods, communities to enjoy and explore the great outdoors! At the Atlanta campout, campers will enjoy food, fun, fellowship, and a night of family camping under the stars. Participants will learn how to set up tents, roast marshmallows, make s’mores, take a night hike, engage in a special nocturnal insect experience, and more!

    Families will gather beginning at 3 p.m. at the Outdoor Activity Center located at 1442 Richland Rd. SW, Atlanta.

    ABOUT THE WEST ATLANTA WATERSHED ALLIANCE (WAWA)

    The West Atlanta Watershed Alliance (WAWA) is a community-based, non-profit organization that is dedicated to growing a cleaner, greener, healthier, and more sustainable West Atlanta. WAWA’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the West Atlanta Watershed by protecting, preserving and restoring the communities’ natural resources.  For over 18 years, WAWA has pioneered efforts to advance environmental education, community engagement in watershed protection, and environmental justice in the Proctor, Utoy, and Sandy Creek Watersheds in Northwest and Southwest Atlanta. All three of watersheds are urban tributaries to the Chattahoochee River. 
     

