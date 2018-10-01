Georgians Dine Out for Kids to benefit local students

Help make a difference in at risk students’ lives!
Dine Out for Kids Thursday October 18, 2018 at participating restaurants. These restaurants will be donating a portion of the profits from breakfast, lunch and/or dinner to Communities In Schools Georgia.
CIS Georgia provides a link between educators, students, the community and needed resources. Last year, the nonprofit served 244 schools in 41 school districts.
