ABOUT DENTISTRY FOR THE DEVELOPMENTALLY DISABLED
The DDD Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to offering accessible, comprehensive dental care to patients with developmental disabilities. It currently serves more than 4,600 developmentally disabled patients from 82 Georgia counties. The DDD Foundation, Inc.'s dental clinic is the only private dental clinic in Georgia exclusively serving patients with developmental disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and a variety of other developmental disabilities.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}