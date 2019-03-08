  • Dental Dash at Dawn helps kids with developmental disabilites get dental care

    Register today for the Dental Dash at Dawn 5K Run/Walk benefiting the DDD Foundation.
    The Dentistry for the Developmentally Disabled Foundation's programs provide accessible and comprehensive dental care to patients with developmental disabilities.
     
    The Run/Walk will be held at West Plaze Park at the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.  
     
    This is an AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier.
     

    ABOUT DENTISTRY FOR THE DEVELOPMENTALLY DISABLED

    The DDD Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to offering accessible, comprehensive dental care to patients with developmental disabilities.  It currently serves more than 4,600 developmentally disabled patients from 82 Georgia counties.  The DDD Foundation, Inc.'s dental clinic is the only private dental clinic in Georgia exclusively serving patients with developmental disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and a variety of other developmental disabilities.

