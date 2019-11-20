Chinese Lantern Festival invites Georgians Into the Wild

Take a dazzling adventure through land and sea while you marvel at the fantasy of lights presented by the Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival's "Into the Wild spectacular" at Centennial Olympic Park.
Sunday-Thursday 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Get 20% OFF your ticket price on select dates using promo code: FAM2FAM
Offer Valid: December 9 – 12, December 16-19 and December 30-January 2
