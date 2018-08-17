CHAMPS offers free health screenings for men

The Community Health and Men’s Promotion Summit, or CHAMPS, will offer free health screenings September 8, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clark Atlanta University in the Epps Gymnasium.
The mission of the summit is to promote and raise awareness of the importance of early detection, especially in the area of prostate cancer. The event will offer free dental, diabetes, prostate cancer, cholesterol and hearing screenings, among others.
Dr. James K. Bennett started the event more than 20 years ago as a way to address the mortality rate of men diagnosed with prostate cancer.
