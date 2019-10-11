Bury Poverty 5K benefits Atlanta Children's Shelter

The Bury Poverty 5K Run and Walk on October 27, 2019 supports the Atlanta Children's Shelter's programs serving homeless children and families. The event is at 8 a.m. at Atlanta's Historic Fourth Ward Park.
ABOUT THE ATLANTA CHILDREN'S SHELTER
Founded in 1986 by the Junior League of Atlanta, the Atlanta Children’s Shelter provides free, quality day care, emotional support, an educational curriculum for homeless children, and focused social services for their families.
