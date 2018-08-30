Buford Corn Maze offers Family 2 Family discount

Wind your way through the Buford Corn Maze and enjoy hayrides, jumping pillow, corn box, haunted forest, and more!
To get $3* off regular admission September 1 through November 11, you must PRINT and present the Family 2 Family coupon at the gate.
Enjoy family-friendly, wholesome entertainment and education about agriculture!
Buford Corn Maze is located at Exit 8 off I-985 at 4470 Bennett Road Buford, GA 30519
*Not valid with other discount promotions
