  • Buford Corn Maze offers Family 2 Family discount

    Wind your way through the Buford Corn Maze and enjoy hayrides, jumping pillow, corn box, haunted forest, and more!

    To get $3* off regular admission September 1 through November 11, you must PRINT and present the Family 2 Family coupon at the gate.

    Enjoy family-friendly, wholesome entertainment and education about agriculture!

    Buford Corn Maze is located at Exit 8 off I-985 at 4470 Bennett Road Buford, GA 30519

    *Not valid with other discount promotions

