  • Buford Corn Maze kicks off Fall season

    Updated:

    Buford Corn Maze kicks off on Labor Day weekend and will run through November 10.

    The farm will be filled with attractions for all ages including a corn maze, hayride, animal zoo, jumping pillow, corn box, haunted forest, and more! The Haunted Forest will open September 20 from dark to close.

    Get $3 OFF* regular admission when you print and present your the Family 2 Family coupon.

    *This discount is not valid with other discount promotions​​​​​​​

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories