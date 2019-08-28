Buford Corn Maze kicks off Fall season

Buford Corn Maze kicks off on Labor Day weekend and will run through November 10.
The farm will be filled with attractions for all ages including a corn maze, hayride, animal zoo, jumping pillow, corn box, haunted forest, and more! The Haunted Forest will open September 20 from dark to close.
Get $3 OFF* regular admission when you print and present your the Family 2 Family coupon.
*This discount is not valid with other discount promotions
