  • Black Nativity moves to Cobb Energy Centre

    Black Nativity is a soul-stirring rendition of the Christmas Story that fills the theater with thrilling voices, exciting dance and glorious gospel music. 

    It is a powerful retelling of the Nativity story from an African-American perspective.

    Friday, December 13 at 8 p.m.

    Saturday, December 14 at 8 p.m.

    Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m.

