  • Black Nativity returns to Southwest Arts Center

    Black Nativity is a soul-stirring rendition of the Christmas Story that fills the theater with thrilling voices, exciting dance and glorious gospel music. 

    It is a powerful retelling of the Nativity story from an African-American perspective.

    Save $7* with discount code FAM2FAM *Discount applies to adult ticket price only. Tickets must be purchased in advance to receive discount. 

    Family 2 Family discount performances:

    November 30, 8 p.m.

    December 7, 8 p.m.

