  • Bed race through city square raises money for homeless families

    Help families escape homelessness and find security.

    The Family Promise Bed Race is April 21 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in Downtown Lawrenceville Square.

    ABOUT FAMILY PROMISE

    Family Promise of Gwinnett County, Inc. brings community based resources together to help end family homelessness. Programming begins with the SaltLight Center which is Gwinnett County's only emergency shelter and provides women and children a safe place to eat, sleep, shower and receive case management for a period of seven nights. The nonprofit also offers a Homeless Recovery Program which provides 30-90 days of wrap-around shelter care for displaced families. The AfterCARE program provides recently housed families with 12-24 months of case management with the goal of preventing recidivism and putting families on a pathway to self-sufficiency.
     

