Center for Puppetry Arts presents Beauty and the Beast

In this fun and funky adaptation of the classic tale, trash is turned into treasure and true love prevails in a modern day city complete with alley cats, beauty shops, and exercise videos!
Get 25% off* SUNDAYS ONLY with our Family 2 Family discount now through July 28, 2019 using Promo Code: FAM2FAM
*Includes entry to performance, Worlds of Puppetry museum, and Create-A-Puppet Workshop. Limit 4. Subject to availability. Not valid for previously purchased tickets, group ticket sales, member tickets, or with any other discount. Expires 7.28.19
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}