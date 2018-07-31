Georgians go 'Back to the Chattahoochee' for River Race, Big Float and Festival

Outdoor lovers of all ages are encouraged to come out for the back to the Chattahoochee River Race and Festival.
The festival will take place August 4. The FREE family festival includes music, food, art and more. It begins at noon at Paces Mill.
Organized and presented by Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, the event celebrates the Chattahoochee and fosters a sense of community around the river which provides water for more than 3.5 million Georgians.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}