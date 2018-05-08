  • Atlanta Take Steps Walk supports Crohn's and Colitis patients

    Join the Atlanta Take Steps for Crohn's & Colitis Walk on Sunday, May 20 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody! Registration opens at 1:00 p.m. and the walk steps off at 2:00 p.m. Bring your family and friends for a day filled with celebration, recognition, and games to raise vital funds to find cures. 
     
    Brook Run Park:
    4770 N Peachtree Road
    Dunwoody, GA 30338
     
    The mission of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.

