Atlanta Take Steps Walk supports Crohn's and Colitis patientsUpdated:Join the Atlanta Take Steps for Crohn's & Colitis Walk on Sunday, May 20 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody! Registration opens at 1:00 p.m. and the walk steps off at 2:00 p.m. Bring your family and friends for a day filled with celebration, recognition, and games to raise vital funds to find cures.Brook Run Park:4770 N Peachtree RoadDunwoody, GA 30338The mission of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.
