Atlanta Parent's Family Festival returns this October

Atlanta Parent's Family Festival is Saturday, October 6, 2018.
The festival runs from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Mercer University Atlanta Campus. The festival will feature more than 50 exciting family-friendly activities, live entertainment including performers, storytelling, food, interactive exhibits and more!
You can print and present your Family 2 Family coupon upon admission for $5 off entry for up to 4 people*.
ABOUT ATLANTA PARENT MAGAZINE
Atlanta Parent Magazine has been a resource for Atlanta families since 1983. Important issues covered include childcare, family life, education, adolescence, motherhood, health and teens.
*Admission includes 5 activity tickets. Some activities do not require tickets.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}