Calling all film lovers! The 19th Annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns Feb. 6-26, 2019 featuring an international collection of 70+ narratives and documentaries.
Use promo code FAM2FAM to get $2 off AJFF's family recommended films for this year's festival:
- The Frisco Kid
- Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog
- Shoelaces
- Shooting Life
- Witness Theater
The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival's mission is to entertain and engage diverse audiences with film through a Jewish lens while challenging conventional perspectives.
