    Calling all film lovers! The 19th Annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns Feb. 6-26, 2019 featuring an international collection of 70+ narratives and documentaries. 

    Use promo code FAM2FAM to get $2 off AJFF's family recommended films for this year's festival:

    • The Frisco Kid
    • Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog
    • Shoelaces
    • Shooting Life
    • Witness Theater

    The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival's mission is to entertain and engage diverse audiences with film through a Jewish lens while challenging conventional perspectives. 

