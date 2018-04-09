The Atlanta Baby and Child Expo is a one-stop shop for new parents and parents-to-be!
The expo is April 21 from 11 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Fox Theatre Ballrooms.
Win prizes, discover unique parenting and baby products, and meet Atlanta's top pregnancy professionals.
Buy tickets in advance and use promo code FAM2FAM for 50% off regular admission.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}