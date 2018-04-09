  • Atlanta Baby and Child Expo returns to the Fox Theatre

    Updated:

    The Atlanta Baby and Child Expo is a one-stop shop for new parents and parents-to-be!

    The expo is April 21 from 11 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Fox Theatre Ballrooms.

    Win prizes, discover unique parenting and baby products, and meet Atlanta's top pregnancy professionals.

    Buy tickets in advance and use promo code FAM2FAM for 50% off regular admission.

