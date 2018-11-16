Atlantans prepare for 'A Soulful Christmas'

Stepp Stewart’s A Soulful Christmas comes to the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center November 27- December 2. Get $5 off tickets by printing and presenting your Family 2 Family coupon at the box office for Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows.
This African American Christmas tale goes back in time to bring back classic tunes. Feel the excitement of being a little kid again as the lead characters, Destiny and Julius, get the Christmas surprise of their young lives. Broadway-style production numbers, exciting choreography, show stopping performances and soulful voices make up this anticipated holiday show!
