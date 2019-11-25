Exciting exhibits to check out during Thanksgiving break

Atlanta, Ga. - Kids are out of school for the week and there’s plenty to keep them busy around Greater Atlanta!
Rudolph, Santa and all their North Pole friends are back center stage at the Center for Puppetry Arts. Watch the beloved 1964 stop-motion animated special now through December 29.
Get 25% off Sunday tickets using promo code FAM2FAM.
Let kids explore science, math and engineering through hands-on interactive play at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta’s exhibit Curious George: Let’s Get Curious. The immersive environment takes place in the neighborhood where Curious George lives with his friend, The Man with the Yellow Hat. Children will operate wheels and pulleys, experience cause and effect, and practice counting and sorting.
The exhibit is open through Jan 5.
Many know Andy Warhol as a pop icon and artist, but not everyone knows him as a lover of Western art. Now the first-ever traveling exhibit to explore the full range of Western imagery Warhol produced is on display at the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville. Visitors will experience some of his favorite childhood items to his last major project Cowboys and Indians.
Warhol and the West runs through Dec 31.
Watch the videos above to explore each exhibit.
