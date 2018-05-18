Braves host All-American Blood Drive

© 2018 Cox Media Group.
-
Braves host All-American Blood DriveUpdated:Roll up a sleeve and hit one out of the park for patients in need! Donate blood at the Atlanta Braves All-American Blood Drive.Join the American Red Cross Saturday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SunTrust Park. CParticipants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and free game tickets while supplies last.To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit redcrossblood.org or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
