  • Braves host All-American Blood Drive

    Updated:
    Roll up a sleeve and hit one out of the park for patients in need! Donate blood at the Atlanta Braves All-American Blood Drive. 
     
    Join the American Red Cross Saturday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SunTrust Park. CParticipants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and free game tickets while supplies last.
     
    To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit redcrossblood.org or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. 
     
     

