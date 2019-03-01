Get to know your inner scientist at the Atlanta Science Festival March 9-23, 2019.
Enjoy more than 100 science-related events across Metro Atlanta!
The two week celebration will feature performances, exhibits, demonstrations, workshops, guided walks and more! Hear from local scientists, experts, teachers and entrepreneurs.
#ATLSciFest concludes on March 23 with a FREE family-friendly Exploration Expo in Piedmont Park from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
ABOUT THE FESTIVAL
The Atlanta Science Festival is an annual public celebration of local science and technology. Curious people of all ages will explore the science and technology and see how science is connected to all parts of our lives. Scientists and educators from museums, local schools, universities, and companies will uncover mysteries and explain discoveries in a variety of hands-on activities, facility tours, stimulating presentations, and riveting performances to expand our community of science enthusiasts and inspire a new generation of curious thinkers.
