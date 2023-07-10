Atlanta Hawks looking for 5,000 volunteers to pack million meals for families in need

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are bringing back their largest service project and are asking for your help to feed those in need.

The Million Meal Pack will return this summer on Saturday, Sept. 9 and the Hawks are looking for 5,000 volunteers.

“The partnership between the Hawks and State Farm exemplifies our commitment to improving our community and neighbors in need,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “We are excited to invite all of Atlanta to volunteer with us and help us pack one million meals as we combat food insecurity in Atlanta.”

The food assembly will require six, 90-minute meal packing shifts with about 800-1,000 volunteers during each shift to reach one million meals or more. The shift options are: 8:00am-9:30am, 9:30am-11:00am, 11:00am-12:30pm, 12:30pm-2:00pm, 2:00pm-3:30pm and 3:30pm-5:00pm.

The Hawks first held in the event in 2019. Statistics provided by the Atlanta Community Food Bank show that nearly one in nine Georgians are living with food insecurity, including one in eight children.

You can sign up to volunteer HERE. Email mealpack@hawks.com with any questions about the event or registration.

