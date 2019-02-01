Artists tell Atlanta's story through Super Bowl murals

Muhammad Yungai’s latest canvas is a towering retaining wall just steps from Mercedes Benz Stadium.
“I fell in love with Atlanta the same way everybody who moves here does,” Yungai said.
The local artist is hoping this mural will give out-of-town Super Bowl visitors a taste of one of the city’s key ingredients.
“The important thing is that America recognize how creative Atlanta is,” Yungai said. “We’ve already conquered music. We have television and movies coming here, but art has always been here.”
His work is one of more than 20 murals from 10 artists slated to go up around town before kickoff Feb. 3.
“Ultimately, you want something that’s vibrant and beautiful and that’s going to make somebody’s day better,” Yungai said. “Once you do that, then you can plant the seed of having something that’s purposeful.”
The Off the Wall initiative will highlight Atlanta’s civil rights and social justice journey thanks to support from the nonprofit WonderRoot and the Super Bowl host committee.
