Artist paints centuries of United States presidents at Booth Western Art Museum

As a young child in Bulgaria, Ross Rossin saw the world as his canvas.
“I knew I wanted to be a painter early on, and I've done nothing else,” Rossin said.
After studying art in his home country, Rossin left to travel the world. Three years after settling in America, he had a humbling opportunity to paint a family portrait for George H. Bush’s presidential library.
“Imagine for somebody who just moved here to be already able to sit and talk to the first couple at the time, that tells you a lot about what this country's all about," Rossin said.
He has since painted a 13 by 24-foot masterpiece depicting every president of the 20th century that hangs in the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, Georgia.
“We're always talking about the ‘wow wall,'” Seth Hopkins, the museum’s executive director, told Channel 2. “People come off the elevator and they say, ‘wow.’”
During a visit to the museum, veteran Harry Patterson from Texas was so amazed, he commissioned Rossin to create a piece portraying presidents of the 18th and 19th centuries.
Now a United States citizen, Rossin’s American dream is using his talent to create a piece of work that evokes the grandness it honors.
“I called his painting my love letter to America, as a newcomer, a warranty to a show and do something that really is as glorious and magnificent as the history of this country,” Rossin said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}