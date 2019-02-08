American Heart Association invites Georgians to Go Red for Women

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign is urging women to 'Know your Numbers'. Knowing your numbers includes staying on top of blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index results.
"Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined." - American Heart Association
Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year which is more than all cancers combined. The good news is that up to 80 percent of heart attacks and strokes may be prevented, if women know their risks, learn the facts about heart disease and take action to live healthy.
While there is no cure for high blood pressure, it can be managed with assistance from your doctor. Treatment can include diet, exercise, reducing salt consumption, moderating alcohol intake, medication and losing weight.
