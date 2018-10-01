AIDS Walk Atlanta & 5K Run is Sunday, October 21 in Piedmont Park. The 5K run begins at 1 p.m. and the walk starts at 2 p.m.
Now in its 28th year, AIDS Walk Atlanta & 5K Run is a 3.2-mile run/walk through the historic Piedmont Park & Midtown Atlanta neighborhoods. It is the largest HIV/AIDS fundraiser in the Southeast.
Runners, walkers and volunteers raise money for 7 local HIV/AIDS service organizations.
Piedmont Park will be transformed into a community festival with food, beverages, music, the AIDS Quilt display, free health information & HIV testing, and plenty of activities for the entire family!
Be a 'Ripple of Hope' and help raise more than $750,000 for those who need it most.
