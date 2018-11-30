0 2018 Operation Save A Life

WSB-TV has teamed up with local fire departments, Kidde, The Home Depot and attorney Ken Nugent for the 2018 Operation Save a Life fire safety awareness campaign. Five thousand smoke alarms donated by Kidde were made available in the Atlanta area for residents who can’t afford to buy them.

“The time to escape a home fire in the last two decades went from 18 minutes down to three minutes," said retired Chief Stephen Hrustich from Gwinnett County. "That’s from when that fire starts so having early warning notification through working smoke alarms is so important for folks in our communities.”

To obtain a free smoke alarm, contact a fire department in any of these participating counties and firefighters will install the smoke alarms for free. The alarms will be available until supplies run out.

What is Operation Save a Life?

Operation Save a Life (OSAL), a community awareness program, is a partnership between ABC and Kidde to promote fire and carbon monoxide (CO) safety in cities across the nation.

In home fires, early warning is critical, so don’t wait until it’s too late.

Smoke alarms are one of the best and least expensive ways to provide early warning when a fire begins. When properly installed and maintained, smoke alarms can help prevent injuries and minimize property damage. And when you look at the facts, it’s clear that, in many cases, they mean the difference between life and death.

Nearly half of the nation's fire deaths occur in the four percent of homes that do not have smoke alarms. (NFPA)

The risk of dying in homes without smoke alarms is twice as high as it is in homes that have working smoke alarms. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

To help ensure that your home is protected, take a few minutes to read about types of smoke alarms and tips for proper performance.

