Winter weather advisory in effect, icy roads expected for your morning commute

ATLANTA - A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of north Georgia and parts of the metro until Monday afternoon. Severe Weather Team 2 says you can expect scattered light freezing rain and drizzle during your morning commute.

The threat for slick roads could begin as early as 1 a.m. in northwest Georgia WSB-TV Rain will have a lot of dry air to overcome as it moves toward Georgia. That means there could be some ice pellets at the onset and ice accumulation will generally remain less than a tenth of an inch with slightly higher amounts in Northwest Georgia.

Head's up for drivers! The threat for slick roads could begin as early as 1 a.m in Northwest Georgia as rain moves in and falls onto sub-freezing surfaces, leading to ice. The threat for the Metro runs from 5 a.m. - noon and in Northeast Georgia through 1 p.m. Thereafter, temperatures will climb above freezing. After we climb above freezing, temperatures will stay above freezing through the evening and the rest of the work week.

Atlanta Public Schools will be closed Monday "out of an abundance of caution due to icy conditions," Superintendent Meria Carstarphen announced on Twitter on Sunday night.

The district joins Fulton County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Clayton County, Cherokee County, Gwinnett County, Bartow County, Paulding County, Rockdale County, Coweta County, Gordon County, Calhoun City, Troup County, Hall County, Carroll County,Cartersville City and several others in a growing list of school districts closing due to the weather.

A number of universities will also be closed on Monday. Georgia Tech announced it would be closed tomorrow. Georgia State University will close all of its campuses due to inclement weather.

All University of North Georgia campuses will delay opening until 1 p.m. on Monday. The administration of UNG is monitoring the weather situation throughout the region and will re-evaluate the weather and road conditions before re-opening, according to a news release.

Kennesaw State University will be closed Monday. The closure applies to all campuses. Georgia Gwinnett College will also be closed.

The threat for slick roads could begin as early as 1AM in NW GA as rain moves in and falls onto sub-freezing surfaces, leading to ice. The threat for the Metro runs from 5am-Noon and in NE GA through 1pm. Thereafter, temperatures will climb above freezing. pic.twitter.com/XPBFpiE6XV — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) January 7, 2018

Gov. Nathan Deal announced non-essential state offices will remain closed on Monday due to the winter weather advisory.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing non-essential agencies to ensure our employees’ safety as well as ensure the Georgia Department of Transportation’s ability to maintain and treat our roads,” said Deal. “This closure will run from Columbus across to Augusta and northward. The Capitol will remain open, however, so that the Legislature may gavel in to the 2018 session as constitutionally required.”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that City of Atlanta government offices, including the Atlanta Municipal Court, will be closed on Monday, January 8, 2018, due to a National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory. Essential employees are expected to remain or report to work during normal/emergency business hours.

Cobb County government offices will delay opening Monday until 11 am due to the possibility of icy roads. Clayton County Government offices will be closed tomorrow until 10 am.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is ready. On Sunday, the department released this video on its Twitter account of crews on their way to treat the roads with brine.

Ready. Set. Go 💪🏽 Caught footage of crews on their way out to treat the roadways. Only travel IF necessary— #PackyourPatience #WeWorkForYou #WinterWeather @GADeptofTrans pic.twitter.com/rOHDVCuWRT — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) January 7, 2018

