Rain to impact your morning commute Monday

ATLANTA - A line of heavy rain and gusty wind moved through north Georgia and metro Atlanta Sunday morning, and scattered light rain continued generally west of Interstate 85 into the evening.
Sunday night, another wave will move along a cold front, providing widespread coverage of heavier and steadier rain late Sunday night through Monday morning’s commute.
An additional inch or more of rain is possible in the metros with up to 2 additional inches in Northwest Georgia, Severe Weather Team 2's Katie Walls said.
Temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s Monday with clouds clearing late in the day Monday. Temperatures Tuesday morning will start off in the 40s across the metro.
The next round of wet weather moves in Wednesday into Thursday, clearing early Friday.
The week will finish mostly sunny with temperatures mainly in the 60s. At nearly 11 degrees above average, this February is on track to become the warmest February on record.
